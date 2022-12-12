Clear Lake mows down Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53-24

Clear Lake offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Hampton-Dumont-CAL during this 53-24 victory in Iowa girls basketball on December 12.
Last season, Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL squared off with January 28, 2022 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Clear Lake took on Waverly-Sr on December 8 at Clear Lake High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.