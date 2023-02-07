Clear Lake notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Humboldt 51-36 on February 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Clear Lake moved in front of Humboldt 13-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions' shooting jumped in front for a 22-14 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Clear Lake darted to a 39-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Lions outscored the Wildcats 12-9 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Clear Lake and Humboldt played in a 47-34 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Clear Lake faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura . For a full recap, click here. Humboldt took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 30 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Click here for a recap.

