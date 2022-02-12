Clear Lake hammers Cresco Crestwood into submission 55-32

Clear Lake's river of points eventually washed away Cresco Crestwood in a 55-32 offensive cavalcade in Iowa girls basketball action on February 12.
The first quarter gave the Lions a 12-10 lead over the Cadets.
The Lions' shooting darted to a 24-14 lead over the Cadets at halftime.
The Lions' upper-hand showed as they carried a 47-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
