 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clear Lake defeats Hampton-Dumont-CAL in lopsided affair 65-23

  • 0

Clear Lake controlled the action to earn an impressive 65-23 win against Hampton-Dumont-CAL in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Tough to find an edge early, Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL fashioned a 11-11 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Lions' offense moved in front for a 22-16 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Clear Lake thundered to a 47-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-0 edge.

Last season, Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL squared off with January 28, 2022 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

In recent action on January 13, Clear Lake faced off against Humboldt and Hampton-Dumont-CAL took on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on January 6 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News