Clear Lake defeats Hampton-Dumont-CAL in lopsided affair 65-23

Clear Lake controlled the action to earn an impressive 65-23 win against Hampton-Dumont-CAL in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Tough to find an edge early, Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL fashioned a 11-11 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Lions' offense moved in front for a 22-16 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Clear Lake thundered to a 47-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-0 edge.

