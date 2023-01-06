Clear Lake controls the action and Iowa Falls-Alden 76-46

Clear Lake recorded a big victory over Iowa Falls-Alden 76-46 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Clear Lake and Iowa Falls-Alden played in a 65-26 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
