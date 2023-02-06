Clear Lake's offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 71-17 win over Fort Dodge St. Edmond on February 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Clear Lake a 24-7 lead over Fort Dodge St. Edmond.

The Lions fought to a 54-9 half margin at the Gaels' expense.

Clear Lake pulled to a 62-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-3 edge.

