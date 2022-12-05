 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clarksville squeezes past Hudson, 57-54

  • Updated
  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Clarksville didn't mind, dispatching Hudson 57-54 at Hudson High on December 5 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Clarksville and Hudson squared off with December 6, 2021 at Clarksville High School last season. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

70% of Portugal fans say Ronaldo should be dropped

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News