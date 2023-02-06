Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 52-35 win over Clarksville in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 6.

In recent action on January 31, Clarksville faced off against Janesville. Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Cresco Crestwood on January 30 at Cresco Crestwood High School.

