Clarion-Goldfield-Dows dismantles Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48-27

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows recorded a big victory over Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48-27 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 6.
Last season, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows faced off on January 7, 2022 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. For a full recap, click here.
