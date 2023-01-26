 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles City designs winning blueprint against Greene North Butler 46-30

Charles City collected a solid win over Greene North Butler in a 46-30 verdict in Iowa girls basketball action on January 26.

In recent action on January 20, Greene North Butler faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Charles City took on Waverly-Sr on January 20 at Charles City High School. For a full recap, click here.

