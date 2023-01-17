Central Elkader produces precision performance against Maynard West Central 75-27

Central Elkader's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 75-27 win over Maynard West Central at Maynard West Central High on January 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Central Elkader and Maynard West Central squared off with January 11, 2022 at Elkader Central High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Maynard West Central faced off against West Union NFV and Central Elkader took on Central City on January 9 at Central City High School. For results, click here.
