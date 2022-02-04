Central DeWitt triumphs in strong showing over Muscatine 62-29

Central DeWitt painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Muscatine's defense for a 62-29 win on February 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 28, Muscatine faced off against Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt took on Davenport West on January 28 at Central DeWitt High School. For more, click here.
The Sabers made the first move by forging an 18-0 margin over the Muskies after the first quarter.
