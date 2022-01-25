Central DeWitt squeezes past Davenport North 57-52

Central DeWitt found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport North 57-52 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Central DeWitt jumped in front of Davenport North 13-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Sabers moved ahead of the Wildcats 38-36 as the fourth quarter started.

Central DeWitt's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 19-16 scoring edge over Davenport North.

