Central DeWitt squeezes past Davenport North 57-52

Central DeWitt found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport North 57-52 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Central DeWitt jumped in front of Davenport North 13-12 to begin the second quarter.
The Sabers moved ahead of the Wildcats 38-36 as the fourth quarter started.
Central DeWitt's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 19-16 scoring edge over Davenport North.
