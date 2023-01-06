Central City nets nifty victory over Preston Easton Valley 61-52

Central City topped Preston Easton Valley 61-52 in a tough tilt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 6.
Last season, Central City and Preston Easton Valley faced off on December 10, 2021 at Preston Easton Valley High. For results, click here.
