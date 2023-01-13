 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central City dismantles Arlington Starmont in convincing manner 86-50

Central City's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Arlington Starmont 86-50 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Central City and Arlington Starmont played in a 51-25 game on December 17, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 3, Arlington Starmont faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Central City took on Central Elkader on January 9 at Central City High School. For more, click here.

