Center Point CPU tenderizes Manchester West Delaware 54-29

Center Point CPU's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Manchester West Delaware 54-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Center Point CPU's shooting darted to a 27-18 lead over Manchester West Delaware at the half.
In recent action on February 8, Center Point CPU faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Manchester West Delaware took on Marion on February 8 at Marion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
