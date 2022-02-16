 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Center Point CPU tenderizes Manchester West Delaware 54-29

  • 0

Center Point CPU's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Manchester West Delaware 54-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Center Point CPU's shooting darted to a 27-18 lead over Manchester West Delaware at the half.

In recent action on February 8, Center Point CPU faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Manchester West Delaware took on Marion on February 8 at Marion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WSR looking to do things differently

WSR looking to do things differently

The Go-Hawks have been one of the best 4A teams in the state this year, but they will have some questions to answer before their first postseason game.

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl viewers up 14% from last year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News