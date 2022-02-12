Center Point CPU rides to cruise control win over Anamosa 65-13

Center Point CPU controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 65-13 victory over Anamosa in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Stormin' Pointers a 25-3 lead over the Raiders.

Center Point CPU's offense took charge to a 43-5 lead over Anamosa at the intermission.

The Stormin' Pointers' power showed as they carried a 54-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

