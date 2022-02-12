Center Point CPU rides to cruise control win over Anamosa 65-13

Center Point CPU controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 65-13 victory over Anamosa in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Center Point CPU faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Anamosa took on Camanche on February 4 at Camanche High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Stormin' Pointers a 25-3 lead over the Raiders.
Center Point CPU's offense took charge to a 43-5 lead over Anamosa at the intermission.
The Stormin' Pointers' power showed as they carried a 54-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
