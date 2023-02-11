Center Point CPU left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Camanche 61-28 on February 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 27, Camanche faced off against Anamosa . For a full recap, click here. Center Point CPU took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on January 31 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For more, click here.

