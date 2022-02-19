Center Point CPU nets nifty win over Vinton-Shellsburg 50-48

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Center Point CPU nabbed it to nudge past Vinton-Shellsburg 50-48 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 19.

The Stormin' Pointers opened a close 27-22 gap over the Vikings at the half.

Vinton-Shellsburg moved ahead of Center Point CPU 35-28 to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Center Point CPU added to its advantage with a 22-13 margin in the closing period.

