Center Point CPU nets nifty win over Vinton-Shellsburg 50-48

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Center Point CPU nabbed it to nudge past Vinton-Shellsburg 50-48 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 19.

In recent action on February 12, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Oelwein and Center Point CPU took on Anamosa on February 12 at Center Point-Urbana High School. For more, click here.

The Stormin' Pointers opened a close 27-22 gap over the Vikings at the half.

Vinton-Shellsburg moved ahead of Center Point CPU 35-28 to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Center Point CPU added to its advantage with a 22-13 margin in the closing period.

