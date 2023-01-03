 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Center Point CPU handles stress test to best Waverly-Sr 41-32

Center Point CPU walked the high-wire before edging Waverly-Sr 41-32 in Iowa girls basketball on January 3.

Last season, Center Point CPU and Waverly-Sr squared off with January 4, 2022 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on December 20, Waverly-Sr squared off with Cresco Crestwood in a basketball game. For results, click here.

