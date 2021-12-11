Center Point CPU escapes close call with Dike-New Hartford 45-42

Center Point CPU wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 45-42 victory over Dike-New Hartford in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 3, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Sumner-Fred and Center Point CPU took on Manchester West Delaware on November 30 at Manchester West Delaware High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Wolverines took a 24-20 lead over the Stormin' Pointers heading to the half locker room.
Center Point CPU's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 25-18 scoring edge over Dike-New Hartford.
