 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Center Point CPU escapes close call with Dike-New Hartford 45-42

Center Point CPU wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 45-42 victory over Dike-New Hartford in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 3, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Sumner-Fred and Center Point CPU took on Manchester West Delaware on November 30 at Manchester West Delaware High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Wolverines took a 24-20 lead over the Stormin' Pointers heading to the half locker room.

Center Point CPU's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 25-18 scoring edge over Dike-New Hartford.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News