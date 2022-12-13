Center Point CPU dims lights on Independence 62-26

It was a tough night for Independence which was overmatched by Center Point CPU in this 62-26 verdict.
In recent action on December 3, Center Point CPU faced off against Decorah and Independence took on Central City on December 5 at Independence High School. For a full recap, click here.
