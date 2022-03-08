Cedar Valley places seven on IPSWA All-State girls basketball list

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) have unveiled their selections for the All-State girls basketball team. It should come as no surprise that the Cedar Valley was well represented on the list.

Seven girls were selected to the All-State team from the Cedar Valley. Waterloo West had three girls earn selections while Denver and Dike-New Hartford each earned two nods.

Halli Poock and Sahara Williams were both selected to the first team from 5A. That shouldn’t shock anyone as the dynamic duo led the Wahawks all the way to the title game for just the third time in school history.

Poock, a junior, led the team in points (23.7 per game), assists (5.6 per game) and steals (4.5 per game). She’s received scholarship offers from St. Thomas University and the University of Green Bay.

Williams, also a junior, did it all for the Wahawks as a dominant scorer (19.7 points per game), rebounder (6.5 per game) and defender (3.9 steals per game). She’s had unofficial visits to Iowa and Iowa State and received scholarship offers from DePaul and USC.

The third selection from West came on the third team in senior Brooklynn Smith. Smith averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 boards and 1.9 blocks per game for the Wahawks while forcing opponents to account for her inside and free up space for Poock and Williams.

In 2A, no one should be taken aback by the lone Cedar Valley selection to the first team. It was none other than Payton Petersen, a mere sophomore, who has won back-to-back state championships in volleyball and basketball her first two years of school while also winning tournament MVP in all four. The standout averaged 18 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 steals while shooting 65.2% from the floor.

Peterson was joined by her teammate Ellary Knock, though Knock was chosen to the second team. A junior, Knock provided an outside scoring presence for the Wolverines, hitting big-time shots and forcing defenses to account for her while Peyton and her sister Jadyn ate up space inside. 10.7 points and five rebounds per game while shooting 31.2% from deep.

The last two Cedar Valley girls to make it both hailed from Denver. Reese Johnson was selected as a member of the 2A second team while Grace Hennessy was selected to the third team.

Johnson averaged 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game for the Cyclones as she helped lead the school to their first state tournament appearance since 2009 and their first win at the state tournament since 1999. The senior also broke Denver’s record for career three-pointers.

Hennessy held averages of 15 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals while leading the team with 156 made three-pointers, just edging out Johnsons 153.

Finally, The Courier has received the full list of the Iowa North Star All-Conference basketball teams courtesy of Waterloo Christian AD Angela Evans. Last week, The Courier revealed the selections that were submitted for boys, but that was only the selections from Dunkerton. Those picks were Braiden Vanlengen (honorable mention), Kyler Rich (second team), Kaden Behrens (second team), Preston Gillespie (first team) and Casey Gardner (second team). We now have the full list.

Joining Gardner and Gillespie on the first team were Janesville’s Wiley Sherburne and Jared Hoodjer along with Drew Wagner of Waterloo Christian. Ty Purdy (Don Bosco) and Rogan Gergen (Janesville) were picked to the second team while Jack Purdy (Don Bosco), Keegan Eastman (Janesville), Trenton Swenson (Janesville) and Elliot Flynn (Waterloo Christian) made honorable mention.

For the girls, Waterloo Christian had two selections on the first team in Katie Costello and Reagan Wheeler. Maeson Wolff and Mallory Tisue of Dunkerton were chosen to the second team along with Kamryn Umthum of Janesville. Kennedy McGarvey (Don Bosco), Peyton Smith (Dunkerton), Liz Hovenga (Janesville) and Sidra Wheeler (Waterloo Christian) were all honorable mention.

