Cedar Rapids Xavier put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Marion Linn-Mar in a 62-46 decision during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Cedar Rapids Xavier moved in front of Marion Linn-Mar 15-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Saints registered a 29-17 advantage at half over the Lions.

Cedar Rapids Xavier darted to a 43-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Saints held on with a 19-16 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Xavier played in a 62-44 game on December 3, 2021. For more, click here.

