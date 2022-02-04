Cedar Rapids Xavier severs Cedar Rapids Prairie's hopes 57-43

Cedar Rapids Xavier handed Cedar Rapids Prairie a tough 57-43 loss in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Saints' offense jumped to a 27-20 lead over the Hawks at the half.
The Saints' position showed as they carried a 35-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 28, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Dubuque Wahlert on January 29 at Dubuque Wahlert. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.