Cedar Rapids Xavier rains down on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 61-51

Riding a wave of production, Cedar Rapids Xavier dunked Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 61-51 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 4, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Waterloo East on February 1 at Waterloo East. Click here for a recap
