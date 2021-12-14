Cedar Rapids Xavier pulls python act on Epworth Western Dubuque 62-39

Cedar Rapids Xavier rolled past Epworth Western Dubuque for a comfortable 62-39 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Epworth Western Dubuque took on Iowa City West on December 7 at Iowa City West High School. For a full recap, click here.
