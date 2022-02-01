Cedar Rapids Xavier pockets narrow victory over Dubuque Hempstead 46-39

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Cedar Rapids Xavier wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 46-39 over Dubuque Hempstead in Iowa girls basketball on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Waterloo West and Dubuque Hempstead took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on January 25 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
