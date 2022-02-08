Cedar Rapids Xavier overcomes Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in competitive affair 70-62

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Cedar Rapids Xavier didn't mind, dispatching Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 70-62 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on February 1, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Dubuque Hempstead on February 1 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. Click here for a recap
