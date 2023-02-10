Cedar Rapids Xavier charged Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and collected a 65-49 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 10.

Cedar Rapids Xavier steamrolled in front of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 24-7 to begin the second quarter.

The J-Hawks stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 31-25.

Cedar Rapids Xavier moved to a 50-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Saints, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-11 final quarter, too.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off with February 11, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy . Click here for a recap. Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Marion Linn-Mar on February 3 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.