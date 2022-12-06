Cedar Rapids Xavier grinds out close victory over Epworth Western Dubuque 60-54

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Cedar Rapids Xavier chalked up in tripping Epworth Western Dubuque 60-54 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 6.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Epworth Western Dubuque faced off on December 14, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. Click here for a recap
