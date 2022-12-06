 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Xavier grinds out close victory over Epworth Western Dubuque 60-54

  • 0

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Cedar Rapids Xavier chalked up in tripping Epworth Western Dubuque 60-54 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 6.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Epworth Western Dubuque faced off on December 14, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News