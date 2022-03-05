Cedar Rapids Xavier gallops past Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 54-40

Riding a wave of production, Cedar Rapids Xavier dunked Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 54-40 in Iowa girls basketball on March 5.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 11-11 duel in the first quarter.
The Crusaders took a 24-17 lead over the Saints heading to the half locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Cedar Rapids Xavier and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic locked in a 33-33 stalemate.
In recent action on March 1, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against Waverly-Sr and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Central DeWitt on March 1 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
