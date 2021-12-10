Cedar Rapids Xavier gallops past Cedar Rapids Prairie 40-24

Stretched out and finally snapped, Cedar Rapids Xavier put just enough pressure on Cedar Rapids Prairie to earn a 40-24 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 10.
In recent action on December 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Waverly-Sr on December 4 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.