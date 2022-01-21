Cedar Rapids Xavier explodes on Waterloo East 73-39

Cedar Rapids Xavier controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 73-39 victory over Waterloo East in Iowa girls basketball on January 21.
In recent action on January 11, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Senior and Waterloo East took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on January 11 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.
