Cedar Rapids Xavier casts spell on Iowa City 56-52

A sigh of relief filled the air in Cedar Rapids Xavier's locker room after a trying 56-52 test with Iowa City on January 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Cedar Rapids Xavier and Iowa City played in a 61-50 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 8, Iowa City faced off against Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Alleman North Polk on January 7 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For results, click here.

