Cedar Rapids Prairie severs Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's hopes 48-36

Cedar Rapids Prairie charged Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and collected a 48-36 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Hawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-32 lead over the Cougars.
In recent action on December 7, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on December 7 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For a full recap, click here.
