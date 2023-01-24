 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Prairie pushes over Dubuque Senior 57-45

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Cedar Rapids Prairie blunted Dubuque Senior's plans 57-45 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids Prairie played in a 31-30 game on December 3, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Dubuque Senior took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on January 17 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News