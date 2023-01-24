Cedar Rapids Prairie pushes over Dubuque Senior 57-45

No quarter was granted as Cedar Rapids Prairie blunted Dubuque Senior's plans 57-45 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids Prairie played in a 31-30 game on December 3, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Dubuque Senior took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on January 17 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.
