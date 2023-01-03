Cedar Rapids Prairie dances past Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 58-46

Playing with a winning hand, Cedar Rapids Prairie trumped Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 58-46 at Cedar Rapids Cr Jefferson on January 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-9 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie as the first quarter ended.

The Hawks' shooting moved in front for a 22-20 lead over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids Prairie moved to a 37-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 21-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.