 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Prairie dances past Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 58-46

  • 0

Playing with a winning hand, Cedar Rapids Prairie trumped Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 58-46 at Cedar Rapids Cr Jefferson on January 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-9 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie as the first quarter ended.

The Hawks' shooting moved in front for a 22-20 lead over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids Prairie moved to a 37-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 21-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson played in a 49-35 game on December 7, 2021. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ronaldo officially unveiled at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News