Cedar Rapids CR Washington routs North Liberty Liberty 70-48

Cedar Rapids CR Washington swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush North Liberty 70-48 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 11.
In recent action on February 5, North Liberty faced off against Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on February 4 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.
