Cedar Rapids CR Washington imposes its will on Epworth Western Dubuque 77-47

Cedar Rapids CR Washington offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Epworth Western Dubuque with an all-around effort during this 77-47 victory in Iowa girls basketball on January 25.

In recent action on January 18, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Dubuque Senior on January 18 at Dubuque Senior High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

