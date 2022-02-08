 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids CR Washington escapes Iowa City 62-56

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Cedar Rapids CR Washington wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 62-56 over Iowa City on February 8 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 1, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City took on West Des Moines Valley on January 29 at Iowa City High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Eileen Gu lands first 1620 of her career to win Olympic gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News