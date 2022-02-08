Cedar Rapids CR Washington escapes Iowa City 62-56

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Cedar Rapids CR Washington wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 62-56 over Iowa City on February 8 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 1, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City took on West Des Moines Valley on January 29 at Iowa City High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.