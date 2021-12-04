Cedar Rapids CR Washington earns narrow win over Marion 61-57

Cedar Rapids CR Washington found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Marion 61-57 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Warriors fought to a 23-20 halftime margin at the Wolves' expense.
Conditioning showed as Cedar Rapids CR Washington outscored Marion 38-37 in the final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.