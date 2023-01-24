Cedar Rapids CR Washington collects victory over Dubuque Hempstead 64-54

Saddled up and ready to go, Cedar Rapids CR Washington spurred past Dubuque Hempstead 64-54 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 24.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Dubuque Hempstead played in a 58-43 game on January 24, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Dubuque Hempstead took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 17 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. For results, click here.
