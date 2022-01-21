Cedar Rapids CR Washington blitzes Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in convincing fashion 71-38

Cedar Rapids CR Washington swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 71-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 21.
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Washington a 13-5 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington's shooting jumped on top to a 36-20 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at the half.
In recent action on January 11, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Waterloo West on January 11 at Waterloo West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.