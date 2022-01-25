 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's initial push dashes Dubuque Hempstead's hopes 56-46

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took control early but had to hold on during the second half for a hard-fought 56-46 victory over upstart Dubuque Hempstead during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The Cougars opened with a 56-35 advantage over the Mustangs through the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy chalked up this decision in spite of Dubuque Hempstead's spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on January 18, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Dubuque Wahlert on January 18 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.

