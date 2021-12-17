Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy topples Marion Linn-Mar 59-57

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy upended Marion Linn-Mar for a narrow 59-57 victory in Iowa girls basketball on December 17.

The Lions took a 29-28 lead over the Cougars heading to the half locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-42 lead over Marion Linn-Mar.

Marion Linn-Mar rallied in the final quarter, but Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.