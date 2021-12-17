 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy topples Marion Linn-Mar 59-57

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy upended Marion Linn-Mar for a narrow 59-57 victory in Iowa girls basketball on December 17.

In recent action on December 10, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on December 10 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap

The Lions took a 29-28 lead over the Cougars heading to the half locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-42 lead over Marion Linn-Mar.

Marion Linn-Mar rallied in the final quarter, but Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

