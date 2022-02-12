Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy survives competitive clash with Marion 69-64

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 69-64 victory over Marion for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 12.
In recent action on February 4, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Marion took on Iowa City West on February 3 at Marion High School.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-46 lead over Marion.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing Marion's offensive output in the fourth period 18-18.
