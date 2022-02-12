Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy survives competitive clash with Marion 69-64

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 69-64 victory over Marion for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 12.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-46 lead over Marion.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing Marion's offensive output in the fourth period 18-18.

