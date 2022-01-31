Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy soars over Epworth Western Dubuque 58-35

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Epworth Western Dubuque with an all-around effort during this 58-35 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 31.
In recent action on January 25, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Dubuque Hempstead on January 25 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.