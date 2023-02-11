Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Marion in a 54-41 decision at Marion High on February 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 12-9 margin over Marion after the first quarter.

The Cougars opened a narrow 25-18 gap over the Wolves at the intermission.

Marion bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 38-32.

The Cougars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-9 edge.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Marion squared off with February 12, 2022 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School last season.

