Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy rides quick start to gallop by Epworth Western Dubuque 69-58

Few would've guessed the outcome would be in doubt after Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy broke on top, but Epworth Western Dubuque mounted a comeback before falling 69-58 to Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 24.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Epworth Western Dubuque played in a 58-35 game on January 31, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Dubuque Senior and Epworth Western Dubuque took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on January 17 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. For more, click here.
